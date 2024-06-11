The incident occurred in Ronkonkoma on Monday, May 20, on Ronkonkoma Avenue near Third Street.

According to Suffolk County Police, Elyse Crivaro was in the roadway on Ronkonkoma Avenue, near Third Street, on May 20, when she was struck by a dark-colored Toyota Prius that was traveling southbound at approximately 3:20 a.m.

Crivaro, age 21, of Holbrook, was pronounced dead at Stony Brook University Hospital, police said.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or online at www.P3Tips.com.

All calls, text messages, and emails will be kept confidential.

