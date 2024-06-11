Mostly Cloudy 74°

SHARE

Know This Car? Help Wanted In Fatal Ronkonkoma Hit-Run

Police on Long Island are asking the public for help identifying a car that is wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run.

Know this car? 

Know this car? 

 Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department
Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories

The incident occurred in Ronkonkoma on Monday, May 20, on Ronkonkoma Avenue near Third Street.

According to Suffolk County Police, Elyse Crivaro was in the roadway on Ronkonkoma Avenue, near Third Street, on May 20, when she was struck by a dark-colored Toyota Prius that was traveling southbound at approximately 3:20 a.m. 

Crivaro, age 21, of Holbrook, was pronounced dead at Stony Brook University Hospital, police said.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or online at www.P3Tips.com

All calls, text messages, and emails will be kept confidential.

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE