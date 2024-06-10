Mostly Cloudy 71°

Man Wanted For Burglarizing 2 Lindenhurst Businesses

Police on Long Island are asking the public for help identifying a man who burglarized two businesses last month.

Know Him? Man wanted for allegedly breaking into two Long Island businesses and stealing cash. 

 Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department
Kathy Reakes
The incidents occurred in Lindenhurst on Thursday, May 2, at the Paris 1 Nail Salon and Vicky’s Casa del Sabor on Wellwood Avenue.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police First Squad detectives said the man forcibly entered Paris 1 Nail Salon through the rear door and stole $1,000 from the business. 

A short time later, police said the same man entered Vicky’s Casa del Sabor through the rear door and stole approximately $4,000 from the register. 

He fled northbound on Union Road.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or online at www.P3Tips.com

All calls, text messages, and emails will be kept confidential.

