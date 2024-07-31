Overcast 78°

SHARE

Know Her? Woman Wanted For Driving Across Nesconset Lawn, Hitting Car, Police Say

Police on Long Island are asking the public for help identifying a woman who drove across a lawn and hit a car in the driveway before fleeing. 

Know her? A woman drove across the lawn of a home in Nesconset and hit a car in the driveway before fleeing.&nbsp;

Know her? A woman drove across the lawn of a home in Nesconset and hit a car in the driveway before fleeing. 

 Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department
Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories

The incident occurred in Nesconset on Pierson Street around 7:25 p.m. on Sunday, July 28.

According to the Suffolk County Police, the unidentified woman drove a blue Hyundai four-door sedan across the home's lawn and hit a 2022 Ford parked in the home's driveway.

The woman approached the home's security camera at the front door and apologized but did not leave her name or contact information, police said.

The homeowner was not home at the time of the crash.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or visiting www.P3Tips.com

All calls, text messages, and emails will be kept confidential.

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE