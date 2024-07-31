Know Her? Woman Wanted For Driving Across Nesconset Lawn, Hitting Car, Police Say

The incident occurred in Nesconset on Pierson Street around 7:25 p.m. on Sunday, July 28.

According to the Suffolk County Police, the unidentified woman drove a blue Hyundai four-door sedan across the home's lawn and hit a 2022 Ford parked in the home's driveway.

The woman approached the home's security camera at the front door and apologized but did not leave her name or contact information, police said.

The homeowner was not home at the time of the crash.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or visiting www.P3Tips.com.

All calls, text messages, and emails will be kept confidential.

