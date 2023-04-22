Jewelry, Bikes, iPhones Among Items Being Auctioned Off By Suffolk County Police Department

On Wednesday, April 26, the Suffolk County Police Department will hold a property auction at the agency’s headquarters in Yaphank.

Among the items that will be up for grabs, according to police, are jewelry, bicycles, tools, electronics, and landscaping equipment. There’s also a few iPhones in the mix.

All of the items were seized by police during criminal investigations, a department spokesperson told Daily Voice. They were taken from suspects’ homes or vehicles and were never claimed once their cases were closed.

Those eager for a sneak peak of the offerings can attend a preview showing from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 25.

Participants must be at least 18 years old to place a bid, police said. All items are sold “as is” and must be purchased with cash.

The auction is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. rain or shine at the Suffolk County Police Department headquarters in Yaphank, located at 30 Yaphank Avenue.

