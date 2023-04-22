Fog/Mist 52°

Jewelry, Bikes, iPhones Among Items Being Auctioned Off By Suffolk County Police Department

If you’ve ever wondered what happens to all of that stuff that police officers seize during criminal investigations, this one’s for you.

The Suffolk County Police Department will hold a property auction at the agency's headquarters in Yaphank on Wednesday, April 26.
Michael Mashburn
Among the items that will be up for grabs, according to police, are jewelry, bicycles, tools, electronics, and landscaping equipment. There’s also a few iPhones in the mix.

All of the items were seized by police during criminal investigations, a department spokesperson told Daily Voice. They were taken from suspects’ homes or vehicles and were never claimed once their cases were closed.

Those eager for a sneak peak of the offerings can attend a preview showing from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 25.

Participants must be at least 18 years old to place a bid, police said. All items are sold “as is” and must be purchased with cash.

The auction is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. rain or shine at the Suffolk County Police Department headquarters in Yaphank, located at 30 Yaphank Avenue.

