ID Released For Man Found Dead In Wooded Area Near Suffolk County Jail In Riverhead

The discovery was made at around 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 1, in Riverhead near Center and Nugent drives, located just yards from the Suffolk County government campus.

According to Southampton Town Police, a passerby spotted the man while walking in the woods and called 911.

On Tuesday, Sept. 12, police identified the man as 39-year-old Adam Jackson. No hometown was provided.

The Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy to determine an official cause of death, but the results have not been made public.

Investigators said they do not suspect foul play.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the Southampton Town Police Department at 631-702-2230.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.