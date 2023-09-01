Man Found Dead In Wooded Area Near County Jail In Riverhead

The discovery was made at around 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 1, in Riverhead near Center Drive, located just yards from the Suffolk County government campus.

According to Southampton Town Police, a passerby spotted the man while walking in the woods and called 911.

Multiple agencies responded, including Suffolk County homicide detectives.

The Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine an official cause of death. Police said no foul play is suspected.

So far, the man’s identity has not been made public.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the Southampton Town Police Department at 631-702-2230.

