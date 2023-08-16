Pair Of Long Island Locales Boast 'Most Appealing' Title Nationally, New Survey Says

The results come as part of a survey released this week titled “America’s Most Envied Suburban Lifestyles” by Moving Feedback, a company that hopes to help make moving easier by providing tips and comparing services.

Three thousand people participated in the survey, and in the end, 175 suburbs were ranked.

Huntington Bay triumphed in the rankings, coming in at third place nationally.

With just 1,600 residents and only a few minutes north of the restaurants and stores in Huntington Village, Moving Feedback credits the village’s ranking to its beautiful views and the promise of a tranquil and luxurious lifestyle.

Its proximity to New York City only adds to its desirability.

Also making the top third of rankings is Nassau County’s Great Neck, which earned spot number 54, likely also because of it closeness to both the waterfront and the city.

The survey was conducted via an online panel of adults based on age, gender, and geography.

To view the full list of the most envied suburbs in America, click here.

