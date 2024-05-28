Seen Her? Alert Issued For Teen Missing Over A Week From Dix Hills

Shivani McShane, age 14, was last seen in Dix Hills on Saturday, May 18, according to the New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse.

She was spotted wearing a black sweater, black sweatpants, and white sneakers.

In a Facebook post, Devin Trapp wrote that Sivrani, her sister, was at the Madonna Heights School (located at 151 Burrs Lane) before she went missing.

“She has no phone, no means of contacting anyone, and no money,” Trapp wrote. “We are very worried about her.”

Shivani is 5-foot-4 and weighs approximately 135 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding the teen’s location is urged to contact the Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 1-800-346-3543.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.