Hit-Run Crash: Greenport Man Drove Drunk With 3 Kids In Car In Riverhead, Police Say

The incident happened around 8:10 p.m. in Riverhead.

Greenport resident Juan L. Arevalo-Lopez, age 22, crashed a white Honda Civic on Old Country Road before fleeing the scene, according to Riverhead Police Department.

Responding officers found Arevalo-Lopez to be intoxicated while his 1-year-old daughter, and two boys -- ages 9 and 10 -- were inside the vehicle, said police.

Arevalo-Lopez was charged with:

Driving while intoxicated, under Leandra's Law;

Three counts of endangering the welfare of a child;

Leaving the scene of a crash.

He was processed at Riverhead PD headquarters and held overnight for arraignment.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.