Fair 73°

SHARE

Hit-Run Crash: Greenport Man Drove Drunk With 3 Kids In Car In Riverhead, Police Say

A man has been accused of driving drunk with three children in the car after a hit-and-run crash on Long Island.

A man has been accused of driving drunk with three children in the car after a hit-and-run crash on Long Island.

A man has been accused of driving drunk with three children in the car after a hit-and-run crash on Long Island.

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/fsHH
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

The incident happened around 8:10 p.m. in Riverhead.

Greenport resident Juan L. Arevalo-Lopez, age 22, crashed a white Honda Civic on Old Country Road before fleeing the scene, according to  Riverhead Police Department.

Responding officers found Arevalo-Lopez to be intoxicated while his 1-year-old daughter, and two boys -- ages 9 and 10 -- were inside the vehicle, said police.

Arevalo-Lopez was charged with:

  • Driving while intoxicated, under Leandra's Law; 
  • Three counts of endangering the welfare of a child; 
  • Leaving the scene of a crash.

He was processed at Riverhead PD headquarters and held overnight for arraignment.

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE