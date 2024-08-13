Hit-Run Crash: Greenport Man Drove Drunk With 3 Kids In Car In Riverhead, Police Say

The incident happened around 8:10 p.m. in Riverhead.
Greenport resident Juan L. Arevalo-Lopez, age 22, crashed a white Honda Civic on Old Country Road before fleeing the scene, according to Riverhead Police Department.
Responding officers found Arevalo-Lopez to be intoxicated while his 1-year-old daughter, and two boys -- ages 9 and 10 -- were inside the vehicle, said police.
Arevalo-Lopez was charged with:
- Driving while intoxicated, under Leandra's Law;
- Three counts of endangering the welfare of a child;
- Leaving the scene of a crash.
He was processed at Riverhead PD headquarters and held overnight for arraignment.
Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.