Hampton Bays HS Teacher From Ronkonkoma Accused Of Sending Inappropriate Texts To Student

On Monday, July 15, Southampton Town Police Department received a walk-in complaint of the inappropriate relationship between a student at Hampton Bays High School and a member of the faculty

During the interview with the juvenile, detectives learned that there was an inappropriate texting relationship between the student and the teacher, Southampton Town Police Department said.

No allegations of a physical relationship were made.

Detectives spoke with Kevin O’Toole, age 40, from Ronkonkoma, and subsequently arrested him on a charge of endangering the welfare of a child.

He was processed at Southampton Town Police Headquarters and held overnight for morning arraignment.

If anyone has any further information regarding this incident or any other inappropriate relationships, please contact Southampton Town Police Detective Division at 631-702-2230.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.