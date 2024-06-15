Village Bistro – located in East Hampton at 10 Main Street – held its grand opening in early May 2024.

Under the direction of owner Adam Potter, the 90-seat restaurant serves a number of French-inspired dishes, like croque monsieur made with comte cheese, bechamel sauce, and ham. Or the ricotta cavatelli, available with bolognese or classic tomato sauce.

Diners can also choose from appetizers like tuna tartare, escargot, and heirloom tomato tart, and desserts like seasonal pot de crème, and crème brûlée.

“From the rich flavors of French Onion Soup to our signature Village Burger and Steak Frites, our menu has something for everyone,” reads its website. “At Village Bistro, we believe in the power of good food and good company to transform any day into a special occasion.”

The eatery has garnered a number of positive reviews on Yelp, where it boasts a 4.5 out of 5-star rating.

“The food is well-balanced and delicious. Also, a great kids menu!” Melanie O., of East Hampton wrote. “Great addition, check them out!”

Trisha P., of Manhattan, was equally impressed after stopping in just days after the opening.

“Finally great French food in east Hampton!” she wrote on Yelp. “Don’t miss the duck in fat, steak tartare, burger or steak frites.”

Village Bistro is open daily for dinner, and Friday, Saturday, and Sunday for lunch. Find out more on its website.

