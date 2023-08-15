Gentleman's Lounge Assault: Search On For Man Who Punched East Farmingdale Woman

The incident happened in East Farmingdale in June, according to the Suffolk County Police.

At approximately 11:45 a.m. on June 30, the unknown man punched a bartender at Mirage Gentleman’s Lounge, located at 101 Route 109.

She was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, while the suspect fled the scene in a waiting vehicle, which police believe is a dark-colored Toyota Highlander.

In a picture provided by the Suffolk County Crime Stoppers, the suspect is seen wearing a blue t-shirt, gray basketball shorts, gray sneakers, and a dark blue baseball cap.

The Crime Stoppers are offering a cash reward for information that leads to the suspect’s arrest.

Anyone with information is encouraged to submit a tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, online at www.P3Tips.com, or by using the P3 Tips app.

All tips will be submitted anonymously.

