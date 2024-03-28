Light Rain 50°

Full Closures Scheduled For Stretch Of Sagtikos State Parkway

Scheduled closures on a Long Island highway could spell delays in the coming days.

The Sagtikos State Parkway in Islip. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Michael Mashburn
Both directions of the Sagtikos State Parkway are scheduled to close in the Town of Islip, between the Long Island Expressway and Crooked Hill Road, beginning at 10 p.m. Monday, April 1.

The roadway will shut down nightly until 5 a.m. for approximately four weeks to facilitate a project improving connectivity to Crooked Hill Road from the Long Island Expressway, the Department of Transportation said.

Traffic will follow a signed detour during the closures.

Transportation officials warned of possible delays and reminded motorists that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.

You can find the latest travel information by calling 511 or visiting 511ny.org.

