Freeport Woman Drives Drunk With 9-Year-Old Daughter In Vehicle In North Amityville: Police

According to Suffolk County Police, the woman was driving a 2014 Audi Q5 northbound in North Amityville on Route 110, near Ritter Avenue, when she rear-ended one vehicle and collided with another, causing the Audi to overturn at approximately 5:40 p.m. Sunday, June 23.

Her 9-year-old daughter was transported to Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip for precautionary reasons.

The driver of the vehicle that was rear-ended was transported to the same hospital for treatment of minor injuries. There were no other injuries.

Police officers at the scene determined Orfa Coccoc, age 28, of Freeport, exhibited signs of intoxication and placed her in custody.

First Squad detectives charged Coccoc with:

Aggravated driving while Intoxicated with a child passenger 15 years old or younger (Leandra’s Law),

Driving while intoxicated,

Endangering the welfare of a child.

Coccocwas held overnight at the Fourth Precinct and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Monday, June 24.

