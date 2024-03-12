Fatal Shooting Over Fanny Pack Nets Riverhead Gunman Decades In Prison

Marcus Reid, age 24, of Riverhead, was sentenced to 20 years in prison in Suffolk County Court on Monday, March 11. It followed his guilty plea to manslaughter and related charges in the death of Branzel Bonner.

Prosecutors said Bonner was found with multiple gunshot wounds on the morning of Dec. 21, 2021 in a wooded area in Coram, near Middle Country Road and Homestead Drive.

As part of his guilty plea, Reid admitted that he fired multiple rounds from a semiautomatic handgun at the ground near Bonner’s feet and demanded that he hand over his fanny pack.

When Bonner refused, Reid shot the man multiple times in the torso. As Bonner lay motionless on the ground, Reid removed several items from his bag before fleeing the scene on foot.

Bonner was pronounced dead at Stony Brook University Hospital less than an hour later.

On Tuesday, Feb. 7, Reid pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies.

“Today’s sentence brings justice to Mr. Bonner’s family and also removes this dangerous defendant from our streets in Suffolk County,” said District Attorney Raymond Tierney. “Anyone threatening the safety of our neighborhoods, particularly with gun violence, will be held accountable.”

As part of his sentence, Reid must also complete five years of parole.

