The crash happened around 10:45 p.m. Monday, June 10, in Patchogue.

The victim was operating a 2008 Suzuki motorcycle northbound on Rider Avenue, turning left onto Main Street, when he was struck by a car traveling westbound on Main Street, according to Suffolk County Police.

The vehicle, described as an older, dark-colored sedan, fled southbound on Rider Avenue.

The operator of the Suzuki, Christopher Hlavaty, age 22, of East Patchogue, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.

All calls will remain confidential.

