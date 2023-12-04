Fatal Crash: 28-Year-Old Coram Woman ID'd As Victim In Rocky Point

It happened around 10:20 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3 in Rocky Point.

A 28-year-old woman from Coram was driving a 1994 Jeep Grand Cherokee southbound on Rocky Point Yaphank Road, between Route 25A and Whiskey Road, when the vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a wooded area, Suffolk County Police said.

The woman, identified as Christina Yannotti, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Seventh Squad at 631-852-8752.

