Duo Stole Over 100 Tires, Rims From Vehicles Across Suffolk County, DA Says

Randy Woods, age 37, of Wyandanch and Dwayne Jones, age 45 of Central Islip are named in a 190-count indictment announced by the Suffolk County DA’s office on Wednesday, May 8.

According to investigators, the pair targeted residents, car dealerships, and rental car companies across Suffolk County between July 2022 and October 2023.

In all, they stole tires and rims from 114 vehicles, leaving nearly $500,000 in property damage in their wake, prosecutors allege.

Woods and Jones reportedly preferred to steal from Honda, Toyota, Mercedes Benz, and BMW cars, and black rims from SUVs.

“These more than 100 victims had to suffer collateral damages from these crimes such as missed appointments, missed work, a missed vacation or a planned vacation in the immediate aftermath of these crimes, said Suffolk County DA Raymond Tierney.

“My commitment to tackling these types of crimes remains. If you steal other people’s property, we will prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law.”

Woods is charged with 34 counts of grand larceny, while Jones faces 73 counts of the same crime. They are also each charged with multiple counts of auto stripping and one count of conspiracy.

Woods was arraigned in Suffolk County Court on Tuesday, May 7, before a judge ordered him jailed on $1 million bond. He is also facing unrelated charges of strangulation and criminal possession of a weapon.

Jones is currently jailed in Bergen County, New Jersey stemming from a separate case involving stolen tires and rims. He will be extradited to Suffolk County and arraigned at a later date.

If convicted, both men face up to 25 years to life in prison as persistent felony offenders.

