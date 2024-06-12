Duo Nabbed In Broad Daylight Robbery At Riverside Park, Police Say

The incident happened at around 12:20 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, in Riverside, at the Riverside Maritime Trail Park near Flanders Road and Vail Avenue.

Southampton Town Police said a Riverside resident was walking in the park when two men approached, grabbed him from behind, and pulled him to the ground.

The duo then stole cash from his pockets before fleeing. The victim was not injured.

A Southampton Village K-9 officer located the two suspects a short time later in a nearby wooded area. The pair, charged with second-degree robbery, was identified as:

Timothy Haught, age 44, homeless

John Jones, Jr., age 40, homeless

Both men were expected to be arraigned at Southampton Justice Court on Thursday, June 13.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Southampton Town Police Department at 631-702-2230 or send them an email.

