Duck Tales: Officers Rescue Ducklings From Storm Drain In Yaphank

It happened on Saturday, June 22 in Yaphank.
According to Suffolk County Police, residents in the Belmont Circle area noticed a mother duck squawking near a storm drain.
They were quick to realize that there were ducklings in the drain and called the police.
Five officers arrived on the scene and a nearby landscaper helped remove the grate.
Together, the officers were able to hop in the drain and take out the ducklings, placing them in a laundry basket to reunite the babies with their mother duck.
The ducklings followed their mom to a nearby pond for a happily-ever-after ending.
Suffolk County Police shared a video of the rescue on its Facebook page. It can be seen here.
