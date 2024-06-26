Duck Tales: Officers Rescue Ducklings From Storm Drain In Yaphank

It happened on Saturday, June 22 in Yaphank.

According to Suffolk County Police, residents in the Belmont Circle area noticed a mother duck squawking near a storm drain.

They were quick to realize that there were ducklings in the drain and called the police.

Five officers arrived on the scene and a nearby landscaper helped remove the grate.

Together, the officers were able to hop in the drain and take out the ducklings, placing them in a laundry basket to reunite the babies with their mother duck.

The ducklings followed their mom to a nearby pond for a happily-ever-after ending.

Suffolk County Police shared a video of the rescue on its Facebook page. It can be seen here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.