Duck Tales: Officers Rescue Ducklings From Storm Drain In Yaphank

Quick-thinking residents and a group of officers were able to reunite a set of lost ducklings with their mother.

The rescue happened in the Belmont Circle area of Yaphank. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps/Facebook via Suffolk County Police Department
Sophie Grieser
It happened on Saturday, June 22 in Yaphank.

According to Suffolk County Police, residents in the Belmont Circle area noticed a mother duck squawking near a storm drain.

They were quick to realize that there were ducklings in the drain and called the police.

Five officers arrived on the scene and a nearby landscaper helped remove the grate.

Together, the officers were able to hop in the drain and take out the ducklings, placing them in a laundry basket to reunite the babies with their mother duck.

The ducklings followed their mom to a nearby pond for a happily-ever-after ending.

Suffolk County Police shared a video of the rescue on its Facebook page. It can be seen here. 

