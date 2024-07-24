Inca’s Peruvian Cuisine – located in the Brookhaven hamlet of Sound Beach at 157 Whitestone Road – held its soft opening in early July 2024.

As the name implies, the eatery’s menu boasts a number of Peruvian-inspired dishes, like the bistec a lo pobre: grilled skirt steak marinated with chimichurri sauce, served with a fried egg, plantain, and fries.

Diners can also opt for the beef or steak lomo saltado, a traditional Peruvian style stir fry using strips of beef or chicken, red peppers, onions, and tomatoes in soy sauce.

The menu also boasts a number of seafood dishes, like ceviche and parihuela – a soup made with a mixture of shrimp, calamari, mussels, and scallops – as well as desserts like choco flan, torta helada, and alfajores.

In the short span since launching, Inca’s Peruvian Cuisine has racked up an impressive 5 out of 5 stars on Yelp, with one user from Rocky Point lauding the offerings as “different and delicious.”

Karen L, of Central Islip, was equally impressed after ordering the pesto spaghetti.

“Overall, it was a delight from start to finish,” she wrote on Yelp. “The drinks were delicious, balanced and beautifully served. Everything was made with the freshest best ingredients, and you can taste all the wonderful flavors.”

Inca’s Peruvian Cuisine is open Tuesday through Sunday. A grand opening celebration is planned for 11 a.m. Friday, July 26.

Find out more on its website.

