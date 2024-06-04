Deadly Hit-Run: Video Shows Suspect Vehicle In Ronkonkoma Crash Killing Holbrook 21-Year-Old

The incident happened at around 3:20 a.m. Monday, May 20, in Ronkonkoma near the intersection of Ronkonkoma Avenue and Third Street.

Suffolk County Police said Elyse Crivaro, of Holbrook, was walking across Ronkonkoma Avenue when she was struck by a southbound car. The vehicle, described as a dark colored sedan, fled the scene.

Crivaro was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

On Tuesday, June 4, the department released surveillance footage showing a dark-colored Toyota Prius believed to be the vehicle involved in the incident.

Video of the suspect vehicle can be viewed below.

Meanwhile, relatives are remembering Crivaro as "a beautiful soul" whose creative talents included sketches, paintings, and poetry "that captured the essence of her beautiful spirit," according to her obituary.

"A beautiful soul who graced this world with her kindness, sweetness, humor, and creativity," reads her memorial. "Elyse's presence illuminated the lives of all who had the pleasure of knowing her, leaving behind a legacy of love and compassion."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Suffolk County Police Department at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers.

