Covid-19: IRS Workers From Suffolk County Stole Thousands In Relief Funds, DA Says

Tina White, age 36, of Bellport, and Shawana Williams, age 45, of Centereach, were arraigned on grand larceny charges in Suffolk County Court on Thursday, Oct. 12.

According to prosecutors, White and Williams applied for COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loans from the Small Business Administration in the summer of 2020, claiming to be business owners struggling due to the pandemic.

White claimed to be the chief operating officer of an agricultural business, while Williams said she held the same position at a medical services company, prosecutors said. In reality, neither business existed.

As their loan applications were being processed, White allegedly received $6,000 and Williams received $4,000 in cash advancements.

The loans were ultimately denied, but White and Williams never returned the money, prosecutors said.

“These individuals are alleged to have stolen government funds by abusing a program intended to help legitimate small business owners pay their employees during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney.

“I want to thank the United States Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration for working with my office to investigate and prosecute those who would steal taxpayer funds.”

In court Thursday, White and Williams were arraigned on charges of third-degree grand larceny, a felony.

Williams is also charged with offering a false instrument for filing and falsifying business records, both felonies.

They were released on their own recognizance ahead of their next court appearance.

