Child Porn, Public Lewdness: Hampton Bays Man Nabbed Following 'Extensive' Probe, Police Say

Paul Allen, age 66, of Hampton Bays, was arrested Monday, May 22, at his King Street home following an “extensive investigation” by the Suffolk County DA’s Office and the Southampton Town Police Department, according to police.

Investigators said the probe centered around the possession of child pornography and acts of public lewdness.

Allen was arrested on the following charges:

Two counts of public lewdness (misdemeanor)

Three counts of promoting a sexual performance by a child less than 17 years of age (felony)

Five counts of possession sexual performance by a child which includes sexual conduct by a child less than 16 years of age (felony)

He was expected to be arraigned in Suffolk County Court on Tuesday, May 23.

