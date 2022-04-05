Patchogue Coffee Shop To Close After More Than 10 Years In Business

A family-owned coffee shop will close after more than a decade in business on Long Island.

The owners of Roast Coffee & Tea Trading Company in Suffolk County announced on Monday, April 4, that the business is preparing to close.

"After over 10 years Roast will be winding down operations by the end of April," the announcement reads. "Thank you to all of our loyal customers, friends and family over the past decade."

The coffee shop is located at 41 East Main St. in Patchogue and offers a wide selection of coffee and tea, along with coffee beans and loose-leaf tea to brew at home.

The owners said the business will now operate on an adjusted schedule and will be offering a 40 percent off closeout sale on all retail merchandise through the end of the month.

Find the full announcement here.

