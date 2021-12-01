New Amazon Fresh Stores Set To Open On Long Island

New grocery options are coming for consumers on Long Island as Amazon plans to expand its grocery store operation on the East Coast.

The online retail giant reportedly has plans to open Amazon Fresh grocery stores on Nesconset Highway in East Setauket, on Long Beach Road in Oceanside, and on Manetto Hill Road in Plainview.

In East Setauket and Oceanside, the Amazon Fresh locations will be replacing defunct former Waldbaum stores, and the Plainview spot is at the former Fairway Market.

According to Amazon, customers "will find a wide assortment of national brands and high-quality produce, meat, and seafood; plus our culinary team offers customers a range of delicious prepared foods made fresh in-store, every day.”

The stores also allow for customers to skip the checkout line using Amazon Dart Cash, order same-day delivery online, or use Alexa for grocery-related questions.

There are currently 21 Amazon Fresh locations in the US:

California: 8;

Illinois: 6;

Washington State: 3;

Washington, D.C.;

Maryland;

Pennsylvania;

Virginia.

"We’ve taken our decades of operations experience to deliver consistently low prices for all, and free, same-day delivery and pickup for Prime members," the company's website states. "When you visit the store, you’ll shop low prices across a wide assortment of national brands and high-quality produce, meat, and seafood."

