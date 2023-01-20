'Cereal-Infused' Ice Cream Shop To Open New Locations In Rocky Point, Hauppauge

A popular ice cream shop that offers creative specials made with Fruity Pebbles, Reese's Puffs, and other cereals has announced plans to open two new locations on Long Island.

Milky Ways Ice Cream & Cereal Bar is preparing to open locations in Rocky Point and Hauppauge, according to the shop's Instagram page.

The business currently operates locations in Coram and Huntington.

The owners have not yet shared the dates that the new locations will open but said the new eateries are "coming soon."

The business gives guests the chance to build their own dessert, selecting a soft serve flavor, cereal, and other toppings, or they can select from a variety of specials.

One current special listed on the menu is the "Camp Fire," which is vanilla ice cream blended with Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Oreos and topped with brownie bites and a marshmallow drizzle.

The business advertises that it seeks to serve "nostalgia in every bite," offering soft-serve ice cream infused with guests' favorite cereals.

"They don't just put cereal on ice cream, they blend it together and it's like this crunchy and sweet treat that's decently sized," Nicole R. said in a Yelp review of the Huntington location. "We only ordered pre-made treats but they were all amazing. 10/10 would go again."

