The incident happened just before 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, in Wyandanch.

A 911 call reported the man, possibly intoxicated, lying on the ground on Merritt Avenue, according to Suffolk County Police.

When officers arrived, the man, who was naked from his waist down, was banging on a business window, acting irrational and agitated, said police.

Rescue was notified and on standby, awaiting the scene to be safe.

Officers subdued the man and handcuffed him.

The man then became unresponsive, and officers, along with rescue personnel performed CPR.

The man was transported to Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip, where he was pronounced dead.

His identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The investigation is continuing.

The New York State Attorney General’s Office was notified and responded to the scene.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.