25-Year-Old Photographs Young Girls Inside Dressing Room At Sayville Target, Police Say

Suffolk County Police arrested Brandon Inzirillo on Monday, July 31, more than a month after the incident allegedly occurred at the Target in Sayville, located on Sunrise Highway.

According to police, two sisters, ages 15 and 11, were changing inside the fitting room on Wednesday, June 7, when one of them noticed that someone was holding a cell phone under the door.

The girls screamed and Inzirillo ran off, police said.

He was arrested on suspicion of unlawful surveillance and endangering the welfare of a child.

He is expected to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip at a later date.

Suffolk County Police are asking anyone with information in the case to contact the agency at 631-854-8552.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.