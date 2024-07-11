21-Year-Old Attempted Cop Killer Gets Decades For Shooting Suffolk County Police Officer

Janell Funderburke, of Coram, was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison in Suffolk County Court on Thursday, July 11, after pleading guilty to attempted murder and related charges.

Prosecutors said Suffolk County Police were surveilling Funderburke’s Coram home, located on Homestead Drive near Norfleet Lane, as part of an armed robbery investigation on May 11, 2023.

Officer Michael Lafauci spotted him walking a short distance away from the home and pulled alongside him in his unmarked police vehicle. Funderburke then took off running as Lafauci chased after him on foot.

Lafauci repeatedly identified himself as a Suffolk County Police officer and ordered Funderburke to show his hands. Seconds later, Funderburke turned around and fired two shots toward Lafauci, hitting him in his upper right thigh.

Funderburke then continued running toward his home. He was arrested a short time later.

Lafauci, a six-year veteran of the department and father of an infant, later underwent emergency surgery at Stony Brook University Hospital. He was released one week after the shooting.

A search of Funderburke’s home later turned up the same loaded 9mm semiautomatic pistol with an extended magazine that was used in the shooting, along with fentanyl and the controlled substance carisoprodol, according to prosecutors.

Funderburke pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated murder and first-degree robbery, both felonies, on Monday, June 3.

“This sentence reflects the gravity of the defendant’s actions” said Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney. “While we are thankful Officer Lafauci survived, this case is a reminder of the dangers and risks members of law enforcement face daily.

“In Suffolk County we appreciate and support our law enforcement officers. If you seek to injure a police officer while in the performance of his or her duties, we will pursue you with the full force of the law.”

