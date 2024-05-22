2 Women Charged With Prostitution After Raid At Ronkonkoma Massage Parlor

In response to numerous community complaints, authorities conducted an investigation at Crystal Spa Jin in Ronkonkoma, located at 2411B Chestnut Ave., at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, May 21.

Queens residents Zoey Chen, age 51, of Forest Hills, and Xiao Qiu Qian, age 47, of Whitestone, were each charged with:

Unauthorized practice of a profession,

Prostitution.

Chen and Qiu Qian were given Desk Appearance Tickets and are scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip at a later date.

The raid was conducted by:

Suffolk County Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers,

SCPD Property Section officers,

The Town of Islip Fire Marshal

