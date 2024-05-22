Fair 61°

2 Women Charged With Prostitution After Raid At Ronkonkoma Massage Parlor

Two women are facing prostitution charges after a raid at a Long Island massage parlor.

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/Mainzer-Einsatzfahrzeuge
Joe Lombardi
In response to numerous community complaints, authorities conducted an investigation at Crystal Spa Jin in Ronkonkoma, located at 2411B Chestnut Ave., at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, May 21.

Queens residents Zoey Chen, age 51, of Forest Hills, and Xiao Qiu Qian, age 47, of Whitestone, were each charged with:

  • Unauthorized practice of a profession,
  • Prostitution.

Chen and Qiu Qian were given Desk Appearance Tickets and are scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip at a later date. 

The raid was conducted by:

  • Suffolk County Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers, 
  • SCPD Property Section officers, 
  • The Town of Islip Fire Marshal

