19-Year-Old From Copiague Seriously Injured, Woman Also Hospitalized In Lindenhurst Crash

A teenager suffered severe injuries and a woman was also hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash at a Long Island intersection.

South 1st Street, and Reade Avenue in Lindenhurst.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Suffolk County Police
Joe Lombardi
It happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, in Lindenhurst.

According to Suffolk County Police, the 19-year-old, a resident of Copiague, was operating a mini-bike on South 1st Street when he drove into the intersection of Reade Avenue, striking a 2020 Nissan Murano.

He was rushed to Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip for the treatment of serious physical injuries. 

The driver of the Murano, a 62-year-old Lindenhurst woman, was transported to the same hospital for the treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact First Squad detectives at 631-854-8152. 

