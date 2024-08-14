19-Year-Old From Copiague Seriously Injured, Woman Also Hospitalized In Lindenhurst Crash

It happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, in Lindenhurst.

According to Suffolk County Police, the 19-year-old, a resident of Copiague, was operating a mini-bike on South 1st Street when he drove into the intersection of Reade Avenue, striking a 2020 Nissan Murano.

He was rushed to Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip for the treatment of serious physical injuries.

The driver of the Murano, a 62-year-old Lindenhurst woman, was transported to the same hospital for the treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact First Squad detectives at 631-854-8152.

