18-Year-Old Nabbed For Selling Nicotine To Minor In Mount Sinai: Police

The Mount Sinai incident happened on Sunday, July 14, according to Suffolk County Police.

At approximately 12:15 p.m., Alexzia Diaz Garcia was working at MT Smoke and Vape, located at 5507-3 Nesconset Highway when she allegedly sold an underage person Zyn nicotine pouches.

She was arrested and charged with second-degree unlawfully dealing with a child.

Garcia, age 18 of Coram, will be arraigned at a later date, authorities said.

