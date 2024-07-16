Partly Cloudy 82°

18-Year-Old Nabbed For Selling Nicotine To Minor In Mount Sinai: Police

A young Long Island woman was arrested after police said she sold a child nicotine products, police said.

MT Smoke and Vape, located at 5507-3 Nesconset Highway in Mount Sinai.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Sophie Grieser
The Mount Sinai incident happened on Sunday, July 14, according to Suffolk County Police.

At approximately 12:15 p.m., Alexzia Diaz Garcia was working at MT Smoke and Vape, located at 5507-3 Nesconset Highway when she allegedly sold an underage person Zyn nicotine pouches.

She was arrested and charged with second-degree unlawfully dealing with a child.

Garcia, age 18 of Coram, will be arraigned at a later date, authorities said.  

