17-Year-Old Nabbed For 'Brutal,' 'Sadistic,' 'Heinous' Beating Of Cat In Brentwood

The 17-year-old boy, who was a student at Brentwood High School during the alleged crime, was arrested on Sunday, March 3.

According to the Suffolk County SPCA, the original incident occurred in September 2023, after someone reported a video the suspected student and his friends posted on social media.

In the video, the boy can be seen on the grounds of Brentwood High School, holding a metal bar with a black cat nearby.

He then beat the cat with the bar for no apparent reason. The cat was left with severe traumatic injuries.

The student, who has not been publicly identified, was charged with animal cruelty.

The Suffolk County SPCA published the video in the hopes someone may have additional relevant information regarding the attack, which the organization called “brutal, sadistic, and heinous.”

The video can be viewed below. It contains graphic content that some viewers may find disturbing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident, the alleged attacker, or his friends, is urged to contact Suffolk County SPCA detectives at 631 382-7722.

