1,000 Gallons Of Date Rape Drug Found During Raid On Ronkonkoma Business, DA Says

Matthew Leshinsky, age 23, of Levittown, was indicted on over a dozen drug charges in Suffolk County Court on Monday, July 3, following a raid on his business, Quantitative Laboratories, in Ronkonkoma.

It came nearly a month after Suffolk County Police officers were called to the facility on Pond Road at around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 7, with reports of a burglary.

While searching the building for suspects, officers reportedly uncovered chemicals and equipment consistent with the manufacturing of methamphetamine and dimethyltryptamine (DMT), a hallucinogenic substance.

Investigators reported finding $40,000 in cash, along with quantities of ecstasy, cocaine, and over 625,000 milligrams of ketamine.

They also uncovered over 20 plastic, 55-gallon drums containing Gamma-butyrolactone (GBL), which is often used as a substitute for a substance commonly referred to as the “date rape drug,” according to the Suffolk County DA’s Office.

“This defendant allegedly manufactured illicit synthetic drugs from a clandestine drug lab in Ronkonkoma, posing a grave risk to the safety and welfare of citizens of Suffolk County and the environment,” Suffolk County DA Raymond Tierney said in a statement.

In court Monday, Leshinsky was arraigned on the following charges:

10 counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance (felonies and misdemeanors)

Two counts of third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine (felony)

Unlawful disposal of methamphetamine laboratory material (felony)

Second-degree criminal possession of methamphetamine manufacturing material (misdemeanor)

Second-degree reckless endangerment (misdemeanor)

Leshinsky was ordered held on $500,000 cash bail or $1 million bond. He is scheduled to appear back in court on Wednesday, Aug. 2.

On his LinkedIn page, he describes Quantitative Laboratories as a “new testing laboratory opened for the quantitative analysis of cannabis within the state of New York.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.