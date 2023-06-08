Mostly Cloudy with Haze 68°

Drug Lab: Owner Busted Making Meth At Ronkonkoma Business, Police Say

A Long Island business owner is accused of operating a methamphetamine laboratory in the same building that houses his company.

Matthew Leshinsky, the owner and operator of Quantitative Laboratories in Ronkonkoma, is accused of operating a methamphetamine laboratory at the business.
Michael Mashburn
Suffolk County Police officers were initially called at around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 7, with reports of a burglary at the Quantitative Laboratories, located in Ronkonkoma on Pond Road.

While searching the building for suspects, officers uncovered chemicals and equipment consistent with a methamphetamine operation, police said.

Investigators also reported finding solid and liquid methamphetamine, along with ketamine, cocaine, and $40,000 in cash.

The company’s owner, 23-year-old Matthew Leshinsky, of Levittown, was arrested on the following charges:

  • First-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance
  • Two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance
  • Five counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance
  • Third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine

Leshinsky was expected to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Thursday, June 8.

On his LinkedIn page, he describes Quantitative Laboratories as a “new testing laboratory opened for the quantitative analysis of cannabis within the state of New York.”

