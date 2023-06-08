Drug Lab: Owner Busted Making Meth At Ronkonkoma Business, Police Say

Suffolk County Police officers were initially called at around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 7, with reports of a burglary at the Quantitative Laboratories, located in Ronkonkoma on Pond Road.

While searching the building for suspects, officers uncovered chemicals and equipment consistent with a methamphetamine operation, police said.

Investigators also reported finding solid and liquid methamphetamine, along with ketamine, cocaine, and $40,000 in cash.

The company’s owner, 23-year-old Matthew Leshinsky, of Levittown, was arrested on the following charges:

First-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Five counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine

Leshinsky was expected to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Thursday, June 8.

On his LinkedIn page, he describes Quantitative Laboratories as a “new testing laboratory opened for the quantitative analysis of cannabis within the state of New York.”

