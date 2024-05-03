Saratoga County eatery Spa Café on Broadway – located in Saratoga Springs at 480 Broadway – will permanently close on Friday, May 17, owner Darin Palmetto announced on Facebook.

“It is with a very heavy heart that I make this announcement,” Palmetto said. “This decision took a lot of thought and deliberation, but I have come to realize that I can no longer sustain the business in any form due to circumstances that are beyond my control.”

He went on to thank all of his customers for supporting him over the years.

“We have enjoyed getting to know all of you… you are like family to us!”

Spa Café opened in July 2019, billing itself as the place to go for “an affordable, quick, and delicious bite to eat.” Since then, it has garnered a 4.9 out of 5 stars on restaurant review website Yelp.

Among the dishes to earn a shoutout from satisfied diners are the breakfast burrito, turkey wrap, grilled Buffalo chicken sandwich, and roast beef sandwich.

“Fresh ingredients, generous sizes,” Jody W., of Gansevort, wrote on Yelp. “The Daryl is gigantic; I don't think I've ever seen rye bread that huge.”

News of the impending closure triggered over a dozen comments on Facebook, many of them wishing Palmetto luck on future endeavors.

“Sad news BUT you and the staff can be proud of the smiles and great experiences you’ve been providing for 5 years!” Bob Howard, of Ballston Spa, said. “Godspeed.”

Spa Café on Broadway is open Monday through Friday. Find out more on its website.

