Man Killed After Vehicle Crashes Down Embankment Into River In Hadley

A man is dead after crashing his car into a river in the region.

New York State Police said the man was driving in Saratoga County southbound on Old Corinth Road in Hadley at around 8 p.m. Sunday, April 24, when he drove down the steep embankment and landed in the Sacandaga River.

Troopers found the vehicle upside down and submerged in the river, police said.

Divers from the Corinth Fire Department were able to free the man, but he was later pronounced dead at Glen Falls Hospital.

Investigators identified the victim as Edward Mastrangelo, age 66, of Queensbury. His official cause of death is pending an autopsy.

Police said Mastrangelo was the only person in the car at the time of the crash.

