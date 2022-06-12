27-Year-Old Shot After Hours-Long Standoff With Police In Ballston Lake

A man was shot by a responding officer after an hours-long standoff in the region, according to New York State Police.

The shooting happened in Saratoga County at around 7 a.m. Sunday, June 12 in the town of Ballston, about 12 hours after troopers initially responded to a Ballston Lake residence early Saturday night, June 11, after a male subject was reported to have discharged a shotgun in a field near a residence and subsequently made suicidal statements to an occupant of the residence.

Troopers located the suspect outside his residence a short time later, and the subject immediately fled inside, state police said.

Troopers attempted to communicate a peaceful surrender with the 27-year-old through the overnight hours with the assistance of State Police Crisis Negotiators, but attempts were unsuccessful, police said.

Shortly before 7 a.m. Sunday, members of the Special Operation Response Team approached the residence and attempted to direct the man to surrender, said police.

He then exited the residence brandishing a shotgun, said police.

He was directed by state police to drop the gun, and after disregarding the order, a member of the response team fired one round from the duty weapon, striking the man in the upper body, police said.

He was transported to Albany Medical Center by Ballston Lake EMS for treatment and is in guarded condition.

This is an active investigation and more information is expected to be released shortly.

