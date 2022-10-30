23-Year-Old Dies After Crash In Moreau

A 23-year-old man died at the hospital after police said he fled from troopers in a vehicle and crashed into a large tree.

Troopers in Saratoga County were conducting a sobriety checkpoint detail in Moreau on Hudson Falls Road at about 10:15 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, when they stopped a vehicle driven by Washington County resident Vincent Mancuso, of Fort Edward, New York State Police said.

After a brief conversation with a trooper, Mancuso drove away from the location against instruction from the trooper, State Police said.

Police said troopers pursued the vehicle until they lost sight of it.

The vehicle was then found on Ferry Boulevard in the village of South Glens Falls, authorities said.

Investigators determined that the vehicle failed to navigate a curve and left the roadway, striking a tree, State Police reported.

Police said Mancuso was extricated from the vehicle and taken to a hospital, where he later died.

New York State Police were assisted on the scene by:

Moreau EMS

Wilton EMS

South Glens Falls Fire Department

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the case to call police at 518-583-7000 or email Crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.

