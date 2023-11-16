Massive New Nationwide Recall Issued For 27 Eye Drop Products Due To 'Insanitary Conditions'

The drops, distributed to wholesalers and retailers by Velocity Pharma LLC, are being recalled due to potential safety concerns after Food and Drug Administration (FDA) investigators found insanitary conditions.

All lots subject to the recall have expiration dates ranging from November 2023 to September 2025.

For a table listing all 27 brands involved, click this link from the FDA.

A risk statement accompanying the recall says: "For those patients who use these products, there is a potential risk of eye infections or related harm.

"These products are intended to be sterile. Ophthalmic drug products pose a potential heightened risk of harm to users because drugs applied to the eyes bypass some of the body’s natural defenses."

The recall comes just weeks after a separate massive recall was expanded to include 29 other eye drop products.

Consumers with questions regarding the newest recall can contact regulatory@velocitypharma.com or regulatory@kilitchhealthcare.com

Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this drug product.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of the product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail, or by fax.

Complete and submit the report online at fda.gov/medwatch/report.htm.

To obtain a form by regular mail or fax, download a form available at fda.gov/MedWatch/getforms.htm or call 1-800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178.

