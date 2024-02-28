Ex-Corrections Officer Who Brought 'Ghost Gun' Into Saratoga Springs Business Gets Prison Time

Timothy Feldman, age 23, was sentenced to between two and six years behind bars in Saratoga County Court on Wednesday, Feb. 28.

According to prosecutors, a bouncer at a Saratoga Springs bar caught Feldman, a former Schoharie County Corrections Officer, with the weapon as he entered the crowded Caroline Street business early on July 23, 2023.

The bouncer contacted police, who determined that the gun did not have a valid serial number and was an untraceable, illegal “ghost gun.”

Feldman admitted that he did not have a valid pistol permit and confessed to buying the weapon components online and assembling it himself.

He pleaded guilty to one count of criminal possession of a weapon, a felony, in October 2023.

Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen said she hopes Wednesday’s sentencing will deter others from illegally carrying loaded firearms in Saratoga Springs.

“This is yet another example of hardworking Caroline Street business owners working alongside the Saratoga Springs Police Department to confront the city’s ongoing issues with loaded firearms downtown,” Heggen said.

“This kind of behavior, regardless of your age or profession, is completely inexcusable.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Saratoga and receive free news updates.