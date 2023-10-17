Fog/Mist 42°

Ex-Corrections Officer Brings 'Ghost Gun' Into Saratoga Springs Business

A former corrections officer is facing years behind bars for attempting to bring a so-called ghost gun into a business in the region.

Timothy Feldman, age 22, pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court Tuesday, Oct. 17, to bringing a ghost gun into a Saratoga Springs bar in July 2023.
According to prosecutors, a bouncer at a Saratoga Springs bar caught Feldman, a former Schoharie County Corrections Officer, with a gun as he entered the business early on July 23, 2023.

The bouncer contacted police, who determined that the gun did not have a valid serial number and was an untraceable, illegal “ghost gun.”

Feldman admitted that he did not have a valid pistol permit and confessed to buying the weapon components online and assembling it himself.

In court Tuesday, he pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a felony.

He is expected to get between two and six years in prison when he’s sentenced in January 2024. 

