Combative 20-Year-Old Busted With 'Ghost' Gun During Halfmoon Traffic Stop, Police Say

The Saratoga County incident happened just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 23, in Halfmoon on Tower Way.

State Police said 20-year-old Shawn Koenig, of Pittsfield in Rensselaer County, was initially stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation.

The trooper ordered him out of the car for a standardized field sobriety test, but Koenig reportedly refused to cooperate.

He had to be forcibly removed from the vehicle and continued resisting until he was placed in handcuffs, police said.

A search of his car turned up a loaded “ghost” gun that lacked a serial number, making it untraceable, according to police.

Koenig is charged with criminal possession of a weapon, obstructing governmental administration, and resisting arrest.

He was arraigned at the Halfmoon Town Court and taken to the Saratoga County jail on $50,000 bond.

