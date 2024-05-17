Saratoga County eatery Nonna Maria’s Italian Kitchen – located in Halfmoon at 1505 Route 9 – permanently closed on Wednesday, May 15.

The restaurant space will be taken over by neighboring establishment Mi Mexico Lindo, owner Gerry Cunsolo said in a goodbye post on Facebook.

“About 10 years ago we stumbled upon this little place in a strip mall in Halfmoon, we figured we would take a chance,” he said. “We didn’t know that the chance would turn into endless amounts of customers who became like family, support from all over the district, delicious food five nights a week, and ten years of business.”

Nonna Maria’s served a number of Italian classics like pasta bolognese, baked ziti, ravioli, and chicken parmigiana.

Among customer favorites, according to Yelp, were the chicken marsala, shrimp fra diavolo, and bruschetta.

“Many memories, laughs, and amazing food had at Nonna Maria’s,” Elissa Esposita Freyer wrote on Facebook, one of more than 300 comments shared on Cunsolo’s goodbye post.

“That was honestly the best food I've ever had in the whole capital district!” Deneen Hood wrote. “You will be truly missed but enjoy a much-deserved retirement.”

Cunsolo went on to say that he’s “proud and honored” to end this chapter of his life by passing the space to his neighbor.

“Just like we took a chance as a family on this little strip mall, they are doing the same,” he said. “We congratulate the Martinez family of Mi Mexico Lindo as they embark on this journey of expanding their business.”

He concluded by thanking his longtime customers and employees for their "endless support and for making these ten years amazing.”

