40-Year-Old Man Drowns While Swimming In Great Sacandaga Lake

Emergency crews in Saratoga County were called at around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, for a swimmer in distress at Great Sacandaga Lake near the town of Edinburg, according to sheriff’s officials.

Investigators said the 40-year-old man was attempting to swim from shore approximately 40 yards to a waiting boat when a witness saw him go under the water and not resurface.

The witness attempted to find the man but was unsuccessful, deputies said.

A dive team from the South Glens Falls Fire Department eventually located the man and attempted to resuscitate him but were unable to do so. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies are not publicly identifying the man until his family has been notified.

