Spec-Quack-ular: 'World's Largest Rubber Duck' Coming To Rye Playland

"The World's Largest Rubber Duck" will arrive in Rye Playland on Friday, Aug. 16, and stay through Sunday, Aug. 18, serving as the centerpiece of the park's "Second Annual Duck Days of Summer" celebration.

The 61-foot-tall duck, which aims to bring "love and joy to the globe," according to its website, will be accompanied by her 10-foot-high "baby ducking," Timmy.

The immense, 15.5-ton spectacle visits locations from California to Canada, attracting massive audiences along its route, according to Playland CEO Evonne Keeler.

"We are thrilled to feature the Big Duck for our 2nd Annual Duck Days of Summer at Rye Beach," Keeler said, adding, "Mama Duck brings her oversized love and joy around the world, and we are excited to have her swim up the Long Island Sound to Playland. All weekend, we will feature fun games, give-a-ways, photo ops, fireworks, and live music."

During the duck's first visit to Playland in 2023, the attraction brought thousands of visitors, park staff said.

