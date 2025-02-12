Scammers Posing As Rye Police, Threatening Deportation Unless Cash Is Given

The City of Rye Police Department issued a warning to residents regarding the scam on Wednesday, Feb. 12, saying that the callers will try intimidating victims into paying up.

According to the department, the scammer claims to be serving legal notice and demands immediate payment, often threatening arrest, fines, or deportation if the victim does not comply.

"The goal is to scare you into paying. Again, we will not call you asking for cash payments," the department wrote on social media.

Scammers will pose as law enforcement through the following ways, police said:

Claiming there is a warrant for your arrest or that you missed a court date or jury duty;

Demanding payment for a fine and threatening arrest if you fail to pay;

Directing victims to purchase prepaid money transfer cards and share the card number;

Using caller ID spoofing to make their phone number appear legitimate.

Anyone who receives such a call should hang up the phone and not give the caller any information or money.

