Drunk Driver Found Blocking Road With Damaged Jaguar In Rye: Police

Rye Brook resident Lawrence Marks was arrested following reports of an erratic driver near Midland Avenue and Sylvan Place in Rye at approximately 10:45 p.m., the City of Rye Police Department announced on Thursday, Feb. 13.

When officers arrived, they discovered a 2019 Jaguar FPC facing northbound on Midland Avenue, allegedly blocking the roadway with significant front-end damage. It is unclear how the damage occurred.

Police found that Marks had been operating the vehicle and conducted field sobriety tests, which he failed, the department said.

He was taken into custody and transported to Rye Police Headquarters, where he provided a breath sample registering a blood alcohol content (BAC) of .12%, above the legal limit of .08%, police added.

Marks was charged with driving while intoxicated and released on an appearance ticket. He is scheduled to appear in the City of Rye Court on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025.

