Drunk Driver Causes Crash On Playland Access Drive In Rye: Police

A Hudson Valley man with a prior DWI conviction is facing new drunk driving charges after crashing into another vehicle on Playland Access Drive in Westchester, police said.

The crash, allegedly caused by Cold Spring resident Jonathan Soto, happened on Playland Access Drive in Rye, police said. 

 Photo Credit: City of Rye Police Department/Google Maps
Ben Crnic
Ben Crnic

The incident happened in Rye on Saturday, Feb. 8, at around 10:20 p.m., when officers responded to a two-car crash on Playland Access Drive at the intersection of Theodore Fremd Avenue, according to the Rye Police Department. 

The driver at fault, identified as 30-year-old Putnam County resident Jonathan Soto of Cold Spring, was taken into custody for driving while intoxicated (DWI) and additional vehicle and traffic law violations, police said.

At Rye Police Headquarters, Soto allegedly registered a 0.13% blood alcohol content—above the legal limit of 0.08%. Further investigation revealed that Soto had a previous DWI conviction within the last 10 years, elevating the charge, according to the department.

Soto was issued an appearance ticket for Rye City Court on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, and released, police said. 

